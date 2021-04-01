5,590 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

