$58.65 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $58.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.44 million and the highest is $58.86 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $56.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $244.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.09 million to $248.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $263.34 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.