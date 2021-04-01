5N Plus Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Shares of VNP opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.01.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.