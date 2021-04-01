60,776 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.96. 82,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,231. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

