62,389 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 1.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

