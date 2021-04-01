$650.71 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $650.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.50 million to $656.20 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.