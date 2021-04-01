679 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $677.68. 1,015,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

