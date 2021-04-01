72,302 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $8,991,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,065. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

