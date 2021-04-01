774 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -242.18 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.99 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.