781 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.72. 62,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,099. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

