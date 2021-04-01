7,911 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.90. 356,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $207.18 and a 52 week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

