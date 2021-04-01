8,410 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Bought by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 70,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,036. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

