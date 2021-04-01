939 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average of $215.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

