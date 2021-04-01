95,327 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Skillz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Skillz stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

