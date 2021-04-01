A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

