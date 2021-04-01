AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

