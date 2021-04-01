Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.03. 52,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,847. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

