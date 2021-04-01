Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 7,941 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,025 shares of company stock valued at $44,267,002. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,052. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

