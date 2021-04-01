Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $362.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,582. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $227.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

