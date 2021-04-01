Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 37,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

ETN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.