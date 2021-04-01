Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,711 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 296,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,391. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.