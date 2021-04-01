Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,548,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,150,008,000 after buying an additional 1,059,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.08. 296,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

