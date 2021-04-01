Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 186,850 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,850 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,832,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

