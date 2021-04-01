Actinium (ACM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,065.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $28,065.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,824,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

