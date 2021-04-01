Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

AYI stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.77.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

