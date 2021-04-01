AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Sells C$2,090,708.31 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total value of C$2,090,708.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,517,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,575,105.20.

On Thursday, March 18th, Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$865.97 million and a PE ratio of 219.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$33.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

