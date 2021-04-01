Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ADDXF stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

