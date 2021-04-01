Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7,388.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

