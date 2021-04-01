Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,833,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $475.37 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.71 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

