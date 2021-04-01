Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $575.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 131,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911,672 shares.The stock last traded at $464.99 and had previously closed at $469.32.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

