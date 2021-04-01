Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 1,304,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.47.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $357.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.