Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $541.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

