Advisor Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.

ODFL stock opened at $240.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $243.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

