Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 177.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 101.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 613,390 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

WELL stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

