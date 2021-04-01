Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

