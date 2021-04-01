Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.