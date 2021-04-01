Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $158.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.