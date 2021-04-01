Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,982,000 after purchasing an additional 453,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.