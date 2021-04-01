Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

