Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 291,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 281,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

