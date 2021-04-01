Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.0 days.

Shares of ANNSF traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.