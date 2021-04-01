Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of AFMD opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

