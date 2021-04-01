ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.95

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 1305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

Several analysts have commented on AGESY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

