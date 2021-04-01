Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Agilent Technologies worth $143,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 100,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

