Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

