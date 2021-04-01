Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $73.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

ADC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.43. 1,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,618. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

