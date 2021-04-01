AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the February 28th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

