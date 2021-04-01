AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

AIKI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified commercialization platform for protected technologies. The firm’s activities include the acquisition and development of patents through internal or external research and development. Its patent portfolio consists of patents in the fields of wireless communications, satellite, solar and radio frequency, as well as 2 U.S.

