AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Shares of NYSE AIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,122. AIM ImmunoTech has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a current ratio of 50.01.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 11,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.