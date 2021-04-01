Akouos, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Akouos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akouos during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter worth $199,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

